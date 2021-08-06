Only two Delaware teams have advanced to the Little League World Series, but Canal hopes they have the power and the pitching to turn the duo into a trio.
Canal punched their ticket to the Mid-Atlantic Regional by going a perfect 7-0 in their combined district and state tournaments, including winning three state tournament games by a combined score of 24-1.
Manager Kristin Caldwell said a key to Canal's success is that they don't rely on just one or two players.
"It's not one guy doing it. We're going to hit up and down the lineup. We have depth in our pitching, we play clean defense, so going up there, I think our depth is what I feel the best about."
The team held a final batting practice on Thursday before travelling to Bristol, Connecticut for the Mid-Atlantic Regional that begins on Sunday.
More than a handful of players were sending pitches soaring over the 200-foot wall and towards the assembled cars, something first & third baseman Matthew Rice enjoys watching.
"It's cool to watch us hit every day, hit line drives. It's a lot of fun to watch."
Catcher Logan Waynick was part of the Canal group that made it to the 10 & under regional final in 2019, and would love to see his team get one more win this time around.
"It would mean a lot, and I would be very happy, because Williamsport would be such a great experience, and not a lot of kids get to do that."
Caldwell said that 2019 loss could mean everything, as they face a typically tough region starting with New Jersey champion Toms River on Sunday at 10 a.m.
"We gave up a couple of early runs and I looked at a bunch of 10-year-olds with tears in their eyes, and I'm like 'guys, it's the second inning right now.' I think to go through that, and see some adversity, I think it was a great step in this group's development to get where we are right now."
2021 has been different in a lot of ways, and that includes the Little League World Series.
Normally there are 8 United States teams and 8 International squads, but this year the foreign teams won't be there, meaning that each U.S. region gets two representatives.
Delaware has only placed two teams in Williamsport, the 2003 Naamans and 2013 Newark National squads.
Caldwell said she'd love Canal to make it three, calling her team a joy to be around.
"There's just some characters on this team. They're fun, they're funny, they have energy, and they just love baseball. What else could you want every day? 12 year old boys that just baseball and want to be out here. There's nothing better than that."
The opening seven games of the Mid-Atlantic Regional will be shown on the ESPN+ pay-streaming service, before the final three games move to ESPN.
The two teams that make the final game in the double-elimination tournament will advance to the Little League World Series.
2021 MID ATLANTIC REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Sunday, August 8
Game 1 - Canal vs. New Jersey - 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 - Pennsylvania vs. D.C. - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Monday, August 9
Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. Maryland - 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4 - Winner Game 2 vs. New York - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Tuesday, August 10
Game 5 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 4 - 10 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6 - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3 - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Wednesday, August 11
Game 7 - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Thursday, August 12 - Winner's Bracket Final
Game 8 - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, August 13 - Loser's Bracket Final
Game 9 - Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, August 14 - Championship Game
Game 10 - Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9 - 6 p.m. (ESPN)