Caravel's Anaya Price hit six three-pointers, including the go-ahead shot with under three minutes left, to give the defending state champions a 57-54 win at Tatnall in the 2023 DIAA Girls Basketball Quarterfinals.
The rematch of a 2022 Semifinal contest was back and forth throughout, as Caravel attempted to use long-range shooting to counter the inside play of All-State candidate Emma Kirby of Tatnall.
(VIDEO | Highlights of Caravel's win, plus reaction from Speedy Wilson and coach Larry Banks)
Tatnall tied the game with 2:34 left when Bri Gautier drove to the hoop and was fouled in a conventional three-point play, knotting the game at 48 after the free throw.
Caravel's response on its ensuing possession was its typical answer, as Price found herself open on the wing, and hit her 6th three pointers of the game with 2:12 left.
Tatnall would get chances at the free throw line to try to tie the game, but Caravel made just a few more to slowly push away, as Speedy Wilson hit two with 10 seconds remaining to get the game to 57-52.
Wilson made her impact after halftime, scoring all 15 of her points in the second half, helping to boost the output of Price, who hit 3 three-pointers in the second quarter.
Four of Price's three-pointers tied the game, while her first and last ones proved to be the opening basket, and the last lead change of the game.
Freshman Brycelyn Styckning added 10 points, including going 4-4 at the line in the fourth quarter for Caravel, who advances to a rematch of the 2022 title game with Sanford Wednesday night at 8:10.
Tatnall's season came to an end despite 22 points form Bri Gautier, with Emma Kirby scoring 11 despite facing foul trouble for much of the second half, and a clamped down defense in the rest of the game.
2023 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Sanford 75, No. 8 A.I. duPont 36
No. 5 Caravel 57, No. 4 Tatnall 54
No. 2 Ursuline 65, No. 10 DMA 11
No. 11 Woodbridge 48, No. 3 Cape Henlopen 34
2023 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS
(Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center)
No. 2 Ursuline vs. No. 11 Woodbridge - 6:30
No. 1 Sanford vs. No. 5 Caravel - 8:10