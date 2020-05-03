Governor John Carney joined his counterparts from other Northeastern states Sunday to announce a shared goal of forming a regional supply chain for personal protective gear, other medical equipment, and COVID-19 test kits.
In a joint press conference with New York's Andrew Cuomo and five other governors, Carney said pooling resources will mean states will have an easier time getting the supplies needed.
"To have the purchasing power of Governor Cuomo of New York, and New Jersey, and Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, it's just so incredibly important for us" said Carney.
Carney added the group's work should go a long way toward helping states re-open, which he said is a tougher process than locking things down.
"Just because of the balance we need to strike there, and we will do that working together and with the expertise that this coalition and the purchasing power, in particular, of this initiative will bring to the state of Delaware," said Carney.
Carney said getting enough PPE and COVID-19 tests is part of a "consistent approach" that's necessary to move past the lockdown.
Carney was joined by the governors of the states aforementioned, all who are Democrats except for Massachusetts' Charlie Baker.