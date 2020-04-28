On Tuesday, after Governor John Carney officially announced Sussex County as a novel coronavirus COVID-19 hot spot, he announced the expansion of community testing sites in hard-hit communities along the Route 113 corridor that are now red on a coronavirus map.

"We are working with community partners to expand testing sites and share educational information in those communities. It's critical to protect your family and yourself by following the guidance from the CDC and the Delaware Division of Public Health. Most importantly, stay home."

Carney said the focus will be on increased testing and contact tracing as well as educating communities where the virus continues to maintain a strong footing. But as data continues to pour in, he said they'll also be focused on providing more accurate information as they study the spread--like percentage-based results reporting.

"What CDC is recommending is 14 days of improving conditions, however, you define improving conditions...because we're doing more tests every day, and so you're going to see more positive cases, and we're also 'over-testing' in areas where were know there's significant spread...so we have to correct for that by using a measure of the percent positive of the tests done and to see a decline in that."

The governor said the state will start producing a bar chart to correct for those factors in data collection and to show where the state stands towards getting to phase one of the reopening process.

Hospitalizations continue to track significantly below projections--another potential key indicator.

"That's a very good thing, and a very positive thing, and important to note here that, I think it will be one of the indicators that we look at," he said.

A focus on community outreach will continue, according to Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. Care kits will be distributed with items like face coverings, hand sanitizer, soap, household cleaners, and thermometers to help mitigate and decrease the spread of infection.

"We are very concerned about the high infection rates that we are seeing in Sussex County, and it is really important that we do everything we can to address the situation," Rattay said. "Testing is really important. Testing helps us identify who's infected. And then it helps them so that they can be isolated or be separated from other individuals and, as we as we learn that, then we can help understand who they've been in contact with and help them be in quarantine so that they're not exposing other individuals."

Officials announced an initial plan for community testing sites, which are listed below but subject to change:

Community Testing Site hosted by Beebe Healthcare in the parking lot between JD Shuckers and the Veteran’s Administration off of Rt. 404 in Georgetown: Wednesday, April 29 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Community Testing Site hosted by Bayhealth at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front Street: Thursday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Community Testing Site hosted by Beebe Healthcare in the parking lot between JD Shuckers and the Veteran’s Administration off of Rt. 404 in Georgetown: Friday, May 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Community Testing Site hosted by Bayhealth at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front Street: Saturday, May 2 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Community Testing Site hosted by Beebe Healthcare in the parking lot between JD Shuckers and the Veteran’s Administration off of Rt. 404 in Georgetown: Saturday, May 2 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Community Testing Site hosted by Bayhealth at the DHSS State Services Center in Milford located at 253 NE Front Street: Monday, May 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

While preventative care is important and percentage testing can provide a better picture of coronavirus in the state, there's a solid number Carney said officials are also eyeing when determining conditions on the ground needed to safely reopen.

"I'd like to just go back to...hospital capacity because I think it tells a story," Carney said. "This is a hard number. We know these people are in the hospital. It's a real good indicator of the people that are seriously sick. With COVID-19, we know we're not doing enough testing, we will be as we move forward, and Dr. Rattay and our team are working on that. [It's] the only way that we can reopen...So we've got a very real-feel for the situation on the ground because this is really the people that are most seriously ill, and it gives us a way of doing that and that's been our focus: preserve the hospital capacity so that we can treat those who are seriously ill, prevent those who are seriously ill from dying, provide critical life-saving services in the hospitals. And our hospitals have been doing a tremendous job, treating patients and clearing their hospitals to make room for these patients...and doing all the testing to enable us to move forward. So I just wanted to point that out because, as we test more, we're going to have more positive cases. But when you get right down to it, those are the numbers that are a measure of the seriousness of the illness."

But Delaware also needs widespread testing and contact tracing plans in place in order to reopen given the disease's proven spread in persons who are asymptomatic. It's working on these plans simultaneously as it tries to put out what the governor called "the fire" in Sussex County.

"This virus is a virus that we are learning more and more about all of the time," said Rattay. "And one thing that has surprised, I think, all of us in the public health world is that asymptomatic spread of this virus is so much more common and prevalent than we than we ever imagined. I had the opportunity to speak with the CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield on Saturday and he said they believe, now, [asymptomatic individuals are] the most predominant form of spread and who have this infection, which is not something, again, any of us expected, but it also is why face coverings are so very important."

And the state isn't exactly close to achieving that goal, the governor admitted Tuesday, as he said he's looking at what Massachusetts and Maryland are doing.

"No, we're not ready....we need to build that, and that's going to be a critical piece of being able to move forward...we have a lot of work to do there. I think we have some good models, but we have some significant ramping up that we we have to do," he said.

Rattay called it a critical, massive undertaking.

"We're looking to hire, probably, somewhere around 200 people to do this work," she said.

In spite of the growing concern over COVID-19 spread in southern Delaware, poultry plants in the First State face increased challenges in continuing to keep food supply chains stocked as more workers discover they're ill, but President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday processing plants must remain open.

"I'm absolutely concerned about food supply," the governor said. "In fact, I think it was today, the president basically came out with a declaration that states were not able to shut plants down because of the food supply...Our approach will be to keep workers safe, to test them as they're going into to a shift. If they test positive, we know they're positive and we'll send them home and they won't work. I suspect that the plants will have difficulty staffing because, already, they have high numbers of folks that are out of work. I understand we're going to work with them because we want the plants to operate...We already know demand is down because the restaurants are down across the country, I'm told. It's a complicated and very involved food chain that goes all the way back to the individual family farmer and grower across southern Delaware."

Delaware will need to enforce new CDC guidance, released for meat and poultry processing plants.

"We struggle with this issue because of the kinds of testing that we're doing, and the fact that you're pretty sure about a positive test, and there's no disagreement that somebody who tests positive shouldn't go to work, and should go home, and self-isolate, and that's where our community focus is. The question is what about the people who are negative? With these rapid, antibody tests, it leaves you with a little bit of uncertainty there, and that's where we've tried to manage the risk," said the governor.

The state has said its stood up a hotel to help families prevent the spread.

"We know that the environments and residences that folks live in are very crowded and hard to social distance," he said.

Rattay said the CDC is also on the ground in southern Delaware examining the issue.

"As we went through their new guidance with them last week, it was clear, we had actually had implemented pretty much all of that, and still this had continued to grow and increase while these mitigation and social distancing measures had been put in place," said Rattay. "Now an important piece of what we're doing is really on-site--better understanding, OK, so face coverings are required, are they being worn appropriately? Or are people doing hand hygiene as they should?"

Rattay said recognizing how common asymptomatic spread is across the nation-it's clear that's happening in poultry plants.

"We're working with CDC on testing protocol, but they are supportive of our approach to have asymptomatic individuals, who tested positive, removed from work for a week, and also have them in isolation for a week so that they don't infect other individuals."