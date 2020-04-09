Governor John Carney on Thursday said the state is getting a better grasp on the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Delaware--of particular interest is the state's 16% hospitalization rate for positive cases.

"That's relevant to the the change in terms of the projections...which basically assume the 20% hospitalization rate to be on the conservative side, so those numbers you see there are based on that," the governor said. "The curve that we're seeing, the surge of additional positive cases and hospitalizations and recoveries--it's...the hospitalizations that that direct so much of our decision-making."

Carney said wider-spread testing means more positives.

Tracking coronavirus WDEL's got you covered: For all of WDEL's latest novel coronavirus COVID-19 coverage, including a list of symptoms and important numbers, locations for confirmed cases, and stories relating to the pandemic, visit WDEL.com/news/coronavirus.

"This is a function both of the number of tests that are done, individuals who are recommended to have a test because they are symptomatic, because they've contacted their primary care physician or the helpline numbers and have been referred to one of our seven testing locations, which are managed and operated by the hospitals in each of the three counties." he said. "So we continue to use these numbers, particularly that hospitalization rate, to make our decisions in terms of...our alternative care sites and helping the hospitals manage that surge and provide critical care, including ventilators, which is life saving care for those individuals who need it. "

Delawareans should be wearing cloth face coverings when heading out into public settings where social distancing rules are more difficult, said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health.

"We want to be clear that this is a recommendation. This is not a requirement," she said. "We also really want to be clear that this is not a substitute for existing guidance around hand washing and social distancing, which are so very important. The best defense against COVID-19 is frequent hand washing, avoiding being around sick people, staying home, physical distancing, and avoiding touching your face, your eyes with your hands."

She added some states are seeing uneven disparities among ethnicities in regards to COVID-19 being spread and causing deaths, but that's not the case in Delaware, where 16 deaths have been white, and three have been black.

Another focus of attention is just how well the hospitals are handling the situations they are each individually facing, according to A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency

Article continues below advertisement

"What we're looking at now is, really, the hospitals--how healthy are they now? What could they handle before? We need to provide some assistance," he said. "So, when [Carney] talks about the 20% benchmark, we're a little bit below that right now. We feel that we'll get up to maybe about 500 hospitalizations in about the next week. This is going on those same type of assumptions."

Carney added a projection by the Institute of Heath Metrics in conjunction with the University of Washington is providing ever-changing, and now inaccurately predicts that Delaware has already seen its coronavirus peak .

"[They] said in their most recent version...that the virus peak here in Delaware has already passed. Well, that is just not true. The projections that we have and the report from today is that the number of cases has increased again from 1,116 to a number much higher...and the hospitalization number will jump as well."

The peak is concerning, Carney said, because Delaware needs to get beyond it before he can start considering relaxing portions of his State of Emergency declaration, which he understands are "very, very damaging" but nevertheless important.

"We can't be certain about what's going to happen a week from now, let alone two or three months from now," Carney said. "The further out [estimations] get, I think, the more uncertain we are about the numbers. I would have been delighted to be able to come in here today and say that our peak was yesterday, or that I think our peak's going to be tomorrow, or that I even think that the peak is going to be next week, I think one of the questions that we're all struggling with, is where is that peak. And how will we know when we get there. And more importantly, how will we know we're on the other side of the peak. And when we can take off some of these very very damaging restrictions to our economy, and people's way of life, here in our state...That remains a very difficult and important question for all of us...We're going to try to make the best decisions that we can based on the science and the data that we have in front of us, and not make any long-term predictions about when we'll be able to do anything, and I'm certainly not prepared to do that this afternoon."

Carney said the unknown peak, which is still expected to arrive in the near future, doesn't leave him in a good position to try and determine how long things like school closures might continue.

"Yeah, so my focus on the school closing question is really to try to get all the districts--the teachers and educational personnel in our state--to focus on using the time now," he said. "This time, these children will never get back and I really want them to kind of lean into making sure that the providing as much instruction and content, the materials they can, for the period of time. I don't think we're ready yet to make that determination. We don't know when the peak's going to go are going to happen...we're not prepared to say, yet, that school will be closed for the rest of the year."