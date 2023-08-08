Governor John Carney on Monday, August 7, 2023, signed a pair of bills relating to the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights (LEOBOR), and police standards and training, at the Police Athletic League Building at 37th and Market streets in Wilmington.
House Bill 205 makes several revisions to the Law Enforcement Officer's Bill of Rights while House Bill 206 revamps and renames the Council on Police Training to the Police Officer Standards and Training Commission (POST).
"We've known for a long, long time that law enforcement is more effective when it works with communities to do the very important work that they do," said Carney. "There have been a lot of difficult issues that we've dealt with, but I don't think any more difficult and challenging than this one.
"We all made a commitment to this months ago, and I think if folks took a bet on whether these particular bills with respect to the law enforcement bill of rights got finished, not many people would have said that they would."
State Representative Frank Cooke said as a legislator, former police officer, and a black man, he wanted to make sure everyone's voice was heard during discussions on revamping LEOBOR including all police departments.
"Fifty-three of them, in the State of Delaware, and also the advocates in this state, because of all the unjustified police things that have been going on in our state," said Cooke. "We have a problem, but we're moving forward to get that problem solved involving the community, involving advocates, and involving our police departments throughout the state from Sussex County to New Castle County."
State Representative Melissa Minor-Brown who sponsored the legislation that makes substantial changes to LEOBOR, admitted it was tough but commended law enforcement for being involved in the process.
"We can't just run around and say 'every cop's a bad cop.' Every cop's not a bad cop, but we have to make sure that we hold those bad ones accountable," said Minor-Brown.