A host of Delaware dignitaries came together on Friday, March 26, 2021, to help Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County celebrates its centennial.
Governor John Carney and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer both bestowed proclamations on the organization.
Meyer pointed out it was Goodwill who helped provide workers early in the pandemic to assist at county run COVID-19 testing sites.
Carney commended Goodwill workers who take part in the Work-a-Day, Earn-a-Pay program that picks up trash alongside Delaware roadways.
"To celebrate the fact that a hundred years ago a group of civic and community leaders, and faith leaders came together to invest in the power of work," said U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D - DE). "To lay the foundation for what today is a remarkable, capable organization that's transforming lives and strengthening our community."
Among the lives that Goodwill has helped transform is Vernell Brown.
Brown spoke about a promising future derailed by substance abuse, alcoholism, and eventually jail.
It was about ten years ago when he was in the Plummer House work release program that he walked into Goodwill's job resource center where he worked on a resume and was able to find a job.
"That changed my life dramatically because it gave me a sense I was employable, and with the work ethic, that I could be a different person than what I had been in the past," said Brown.
Brown went on to earn bachelors and masters degrees, and now works for the City of Philadelphia Health Department as a supervisor for case investigations in the COVID-19 section.
"Goodwill has stood the test of time," said Brown. "It's shown it can help people and invest in people. I'm just so grateful to be part of this narrative that Goodwill stands for."