Older Americans Month is getting up there in years, just like the Americans it celebrates.
This is the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month, which is celebrated each May and led by the Administration for Community Living. A proclamation was read and other tributes and activities were part of Monday's kickoff celebration held at the Wilmington Public Library. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Councilwoman Bregetta Fields made comments.
The theme is "Aging Unbound."
(Speaking in the video: Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Wilmington City Councilwoman Bregetta Fields, Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith)
"Certainly our older Americans are huge contributors to our economy, our society and certainly our families and history," Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith said. "Aging Unbound to us really means taking a new look at what aging means, and looking to support those activities that can really lead to healthy, vibrant aging in our communities."
According to Smith, it's a time to set aside the traditional stereotypes about aging, such as it being a period of decline. Things to prioritize: movement, strength training, social engagement, volunteerism, and employment or perhaps a new career path.
Smith said as baby boomers age, more and more people in Delaware reach the age of 60 each year.
"We see a need for both traditional services, things like home-delivered meals and in-home support, to more engaging activities that are going to be more appealing to 'younger, older' adults," Smith added.
“Old age brings resources that young people don’t have,” Purzycki said. "We would be a better society if we let our older folks participate more and be more influential in our society.”