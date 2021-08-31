A year after an arson fire caused heavy damage to the Chabad House, leaders of the Jewish community at the University of Delaware are unveiling plans for a brand new facility.
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis and Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton, joined with Rabbi Avremel Vogel on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the burn scarred House to display the architectural renderings for the new site.
Rabbi Vogel said the Chabad House will be like the phoenix.
"The phoenix bird is brought out of the Talmud," said Vogel. "This is exactly what it is, rising from the ashes. That's been the message from the beginning.
"We didn't know how we were going to do it but we knew we were rising out of these ashes. We were going to come back fiercer, we were going to come back stronger, more inclusive, more welcoming, and try to reach even more students on campus."
It was August 25, 2020, when the intentionally set blaze damaged the residence.
"That unprecedented act has given way to an unprecedented wave of love and support," said Vogel.
University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis pledged the continued support of the university community.
"The fire was not the end of the story but rather it was the beginning of a great new chapter," said Assanis. "We turned adversity into opportunity."
Rabbi Vogel's father, Rabbi Chuni Vogel, said the timing of the announcement wasn't just about the one year anniversary of the fire.
"It is so meaningful and appropriate that today, as we prepare for Rosh Hashanah, the New Year, we share the vision and the plans of a far better and stronger student center," said Vogel.
The elder Vogel then capped his remarks by blowing a ram's horn which is done during a traditional Rosh Hashanah service.
The new structure will be two floors with a stone base and brick exterior with a residential design.
No arrests in connection with the arson fire have been made, but Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton said that investigation is ongoing.