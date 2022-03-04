With DART electric buses as a backdrop, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke in Wilmington on Friday, March 4, 2022, touting the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and its impact on public transit.
Buttigieg gave those gathered at the DART Administration building on Beech Street a sneak peak of transit news to come out of Washington, D.C. next week.
"We're going to be opening applications for our low, and no emissions grant program that will help transit agencies get clean buses, primarily electric buses, like those that you see right here," said Buttigieg, "and a second program to replace older buses and bus facilities."
Buttigieg credited the President's agenda and the support of Congress for the influx of funds.
"Thanks to this infrastructure law we now have 1.1 billion dollars for low and no emission vehicles," said Buttigieg, "and that is about six times more than was available just last year. That's going to make an enormous difference in moving forward toward where we need to be with regard to climate."
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Secretary Nicole Majeski said they've already been able to convert ten percent of the fixed route bus fleet to electric.
"Between our electric buses and our propane conversion we have already reduced greenhouse gas emissions by over 25,000 metric tons, but this is just the beginning," said Majeski.
According to USDOT, Delaware is expected to receive about $186 million to improve public transportation, and is eligible to compete for more funding through the competitive grant programs.