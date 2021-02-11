Bystanders, including apartment complex employees, helped rescue a child trapped on the balcony of a burning apartment in Wilmington Manor on Thursday afternoon, February 11, 2021.
The fire on New Jersey Avenue was reported shortly before 2 p.m. and arriving fire crews reported flames shooting from a second story apartment, but the child had already been helped off the balcony.
A worker reportedly got on the shoulders of another man to help get the child down and into a parked car where they were checked by medics.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the child, and a second juvenile, were both checked by New Castle County paramedics and did not require hospitalization.
The fire was under control in about half an hour.
Investigators said an electrical malfunction in the attic of the two-story, six-unit building sparked the blaze which caused about 200-thousand dollars in damage.
Fire officials said the building's alarm system did activate.
The Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced by the fire.