Christiana Care is on the verge of opening a new pediatric care center, presenting a new option for 24-7 in-patient and emergency care to serve the youngest patients and their families.
The center will be located on the first floor of the Center for Women's and Children's Health, adjacent to the main hospital and emergency room.
"We anticipate that the center will not only improve pediatric care access for high-quality care for children, but also expand the breadth of services Christiana Care provides to the pediatric community," Christiana Pediatric Care Center Director Dr. Megan Mickley said.
The center will have 14 beds available, seven of which were specifically designed for overnight stays for in-patient care or observation.
Several amenities and features were included to make a hospital stay a little bit less scary for kids: bright colors and artwork, and a game room in which to relax.
At the planning stage, Christiana Care estimated that the Pediatric Care Center would accommodate an estimated 6,300 patients in the first year, and volume could grow by 5% each year.
"We are so excited to be an additional option for families for providing high-quality pediatric care," Mickley said. "We will continue to partner with Nemours and our adult emergency department as we always have. However, we are really focused on not only improving access to care but the patient experience. The design of the center was to take the pediatric population that we have always served and been dedicated and to provide an opportunity to expand services in a child-friendly environment."