According to company history, Christiana Fire Company, which was founded in 1921 and incorporated in January, 1922, had $50 in its treasury on March 31, 1922.
On Friday, March 25, 2022, WDEL News was on hand as fire company members, young and old, gathered to move two ladder trucks (tower and tiller), two engines, and two ambulances, from a temporary garage into the new $7 million Station 12 on East Main Street in Christiana.
Decades under consideration, five years in the planning, and two years for construction, the new facility features six front apparatus bays, three in the back on the lower level, and a separate bay for an antique engine and museum.
It's three times the size of the previous station, has sleeping quarters for over forty, and includes all of the amenities for firefighters and EMTs like a commercial size kitchen, multiple showers, gear lockers for 100 firefighters (all taken), a workout facility, and 75 seat training room.
"I think it's better than any of us could have imagined," said Hank Smith, a member of the Board of Directors and the building chairman.
There's bunk rooms on opposite sides of the building to make it easier for the firefighters assigned to the truck company to get to their apparatus while not running into the engine crew. And on-duty ambulance crews have separate two person quarters.
"The first thing we started with was sleeping quarters," said Smith. "How many people are going to be here and how do we accommodate that? And that's why we have the large bunk room upstairs, and then we went from there."
"If we're going to have twenty people here we can't have the old kitchen we had before because only eight fit at the table so we had to expand the kitchen.
"Officers have their own offices, there's no more sharing," said Smith. "Captains and lieutenants they share a large workspace area, they never had that before."
There's a fireman's pole, something that didn't exist in the old firehouse.
The company also included a three story fire tower as part of the construction.
"That training tower affords them the opportunity to rappel, flow water, and perform practical exercises such as rescuing people out of windows," said Smith.
In its infancy, the fire company responded to two dozen alarms in the year 1924. Now it responds to almost twice that many calls per day, running over 16-thousand assignments (12-thousand medical; 4-thousand fire/rescue) a year.
"We, as the leaders of this organization, are able to give back to the membership so they can perform better which in turn allows us to give back to the community so that they have a level of comfort that - 'oh, it's Christiana Fire Company' - there is a level of expectation of professionalism, and I think when it's all said and done we hit that nail on the head."
According to company officials, Christiana's operating budget is over $4-million dollars, an amount they say is more than the total amount provided by county government to all of the fire companies in New Castle County.
While the entire old structure was torn down, Smith said some spirits of the past may have survived the demolition and subsequent construction.
"There's somebody in here," said Smith. "I've heard noises in here that one could suggest are not consistent with construction."