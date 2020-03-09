One firefighter suffered a leg injury, and three dogs were rescued, as the result of a house fire near Christiana on Monday, March 9, 2020.
Christiana firefighters and assisting companies were called to Stallion Drive in the Sherwood Forest subdivision around 9:15 a.m. and reported flames coming from a split level house in a cul-de-sac.
It took about a half an hour extinguish to the flames.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital for an ankle injury.
The three small dogs were given oxygen and taken to a vet hospital.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says discarded smoking materials on the front porch are to blame.