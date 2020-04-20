Over two-thousand vehicles moved through the Christiana Mall parking lot on Monday, April 20, 2020 to pick up food staples made available by the Food Bank of Delaware.
The drive-thru mobile food pantry was supposed to get underway at 11 a.m., but with cars starting to line up as early as 7 a.m. and starting to stretch towards the mall entrances, the decision was made to open sooner.
Food Bank of Delaware spokeswoman Kim Turner said 130 volunteers helped distribute a variety of food staples.
"We have milk, cheese, cereal, canned goods, we have some frozen meats as well, apples and oranges," said Turner.
She was especially pleased about having gallons of milk to distribute.
"We were able to rescue some of that milk so families will be getting milk from the dairy association."
Among the volunteers were members of the Delaware National Guard.
Adjutant General, Major General Michael Berry said this is what the Guard is made for.
"Fighting the war fight overseas in defense of the country and also to provide domestic operations or services in the homeland."
Berry said distributing food also fits the military's logistics mission.
"So when you have a scenario like this, this is just what we do, everyday," said Berry," and they're good at it, no doubt."
The Food Bank will hold similar drive-thru pantries later this week in Kent and Sussex counties.
On Wednesday they'll be at the Dover Speedway and on Friday at Sussex County High School.
Turner said on Monday they provided food assistance to 2,267 households.