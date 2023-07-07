A Wilmington arts-and-cultural institution has managed to overcome setbacks through the COVID-19 pandemic, and is now using more than $4-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand its services.
(speaking in the video: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Christina Cultural Arts Center Executive Director James "Ray" Rhodes)
The Christina Cultural Arts Center already offers classes, early learning programs, and an opportunity for local artists to sell their creations. Regular performances open to the public are often held there.
Friday, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester visited the North Market Street facility and its planned expansion at the Colonial Parking office building nearby.
"There's just the humanity of it, the arts, the ability to connect," Blunt Rochester said.
The funding was announced in the spring. More than $65-million were to be distributed for capital projects benefiting community organizations.
CCAC Executive Director James "Ray" Rhodes said the center will collaborate with a day care that already exists in the Colonial Parking building.
"We'll have at least six years of a partnership. The ideal is to get some of those students engaged in the arts - dance, music, drama - starting at five years old so when they graduate we can send them right downstairs to take arts classes," Rhodes said.
The Center also plans to build a state-of-the-art recording studio. Rhodes also said the people who make CCAC's mission a reality will also be supported.
"One thing that we'll be able to do with this increased funding is take our teachers from the low end of the pay scale to the high end so that we can retain them and they can stay in this industry that they love so much."