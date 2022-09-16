A turning point in the history of the nation and Delaware was recognized Friday, seven decades after a landmark lawsuit led to the successful and peaceful integration of schools in Claymont.
It was a development that occurred before the more widely-known 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education.
Outside the Claymont Community Center, the former Claymont High School building on Green Street, community members recognized the importance of the Claymont Twelve - 12 Black students who sought to attend local schools instead of having to travel to Wilmington to attend Howard High School.
The families were represented in the 1950s case by attorney Louis Redding.
Joan Anderson - now living in New York - was one of those students.
"I learned to just be happy in my environment, because I knew I was getting a good education and I was with people that I really liked and came to love," Anderson said.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons mentioned that under legislation he co-sponsored, the building in Claymont is now a National Park Service Affiliated Area to recognize a troubled history - one that goes back way further than the "separate but equal doctrine."
"The reason there was racial segregation here in Delaware was our nation's founding sin - the moral stain of slavery was a foundational part of the State of Delaware and of our nation," Coons said.
It was 1952 when the Hon. Collins J. Seitz, father of current Chief Justice Collins J Seitz Jr., decided in favor of the plaintiffs. There would be more legal wrangling. The Black students went to school one day, but were ordered to go home by the Attorney General when the State of Delaware appealed.
The district refused, and the children continued to attend.
The Delaware case joined other cases that became the famous Brown v. Board of Education case.
"I am reminded of the awesome impact that individual acts of courage and hope and kindness can have," State Senator Sarah McBride, D- Claymont / Wilmington said Friday.
Anderson also shared her experiences with local students in class. She said a question has often occurred to her over the years - one that she has prayed over:
"How did this happen, when in so many other places the exact opposite was happening? What happened here, that all these people are coming together and deciding to do this?"