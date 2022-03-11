The dignified transfer of the remains of Clayton Fire Chief John Pridemore took place Friday morning, March 11, 2022.
Pridemore died Tuesday, March 8th, one day after falling from a scissor lift while cleaning apparatus bay windows at the firehouse.
A police motorcycle escort led the hearse bearing Pridemore's remains from the Medical Examiner's office in Wilmington onto I-95 for the journey back to Clayton.
The hearse was followed by Clayton Police vehicles, all of Clayton's fire apparatus, a truck from Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna, and an ambulance from the American Legion Ambulance Service.
Firefighters from several companies in New Castle County, and from the City of Wilmington, lined Adams Street and saluted as the hearse drove by.
On the route to Clayton, firefighters from a number of companies manned overpasses with salutes and American flags draped between ladder trucks.
Clayton Fire Company has been placed out of service through Pridemore's funeral which will be held Tuesday, March 15th.
Fire companies across Delaware and Maryland are taking shifts covering Clayton's fire district.