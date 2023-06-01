A venture to make Delaware a leader in clean energy received some major recognition and support Thursday, as The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation presented its 2023 Reinventing Delaware Award.
This culminated a months-long process that sought out bold ideas and offered some of them support through coaching.
As four finalists held their collective breaths, Foundation Board Chair Thère du Pont presented the award to Clean Hydrogen and Andrew Cottone, President and CEO of New Castle-based chemistry company Adesis.
du Pont said the process started months earlier when pitches were entertained last fall.
"We spend four or five months with individualized coaching from wherever that idea is to help coach the leader and entrepreneur into action and success," du Pont said.
Cottone's goals are lofty: "Delaware is uniquely positioned to lead the nation in energy production and to be the first state in the clean energy economy."
It's an instance where Delaware's status as a low-lying state could be a benefit, with easy access to water. Cottone said their Clean Hydrogen team hopes to work with the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub to establish Delaware as the first state with a predominantly profitable green energy economy.
The three other finalists were Zero Homelessness, #Move2Delaware and Spotlight Delaware.
Cottone said the experience of being able to work through the PDFF program, along with his own two decades of experience in business, will be of great benefit moving forward.
"I'm really excited about the future entrepreneurs in the State of Delaware partnering with the Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation. They're going to be able to avoid a lot of the mistakes I learned the hard way.