West Side Grows Together held its 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, celebration on Monday, January 16, 2023, focusing on Wilmington's Hedgeville neighborhood.
The day was a three-pronged event featuring a clean up of the neighborhood, a peace march around the area, and a ribbon-cutting for the new My Sister's Keeper Community Center on Sycamore Street.
Trash bags were piled high at collection sites and April Pagliasotti, Operations Manager with Cornerstone West Community Development Corporation, said it was thanks to an overwhelming number of volunteers.
"Actually unprecedented registrations," said Pagliasotti. "We had over three hundred people, close to 350 by the end of it because we had a lot of pre-registrations and a lot of on-site registrations."
An approximately lone-mile long peace march around Hedgeville following the clean-up event.
"It gathers momentum like a snowball," said Pagliasotti. "As we walk through the neighborhoods people will look out their windows, open their doors, some people will actually join us on the march."
Pagliasotti said it's a community effort and a really special time.
"This really amazing amalgamation of both local people from this very neighborhood, supporters of the organizations and community partners that put this together, and then a lot of people are coming out from the county," she said.
Pagliasotti said it also helps change the narrative on Wilmington.
"I think Wilmington often gets a bad rap. This is a perfect example of how much people care and then other people get to come in and see that too," said Pagliasotti.
New Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos was among those who attended the event.