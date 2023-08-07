Some homes were damaged and tree limbs littered many roads after a strong thunderstorm rolled through New Castle County on Monday afternoon.
Damage to homes was reported in North Star, Lakewood Farm, Cherokee Woods and Brookside.
In Hockessin, several rescues had to be made after trees fell onto homes, trapping residents.
As of 8 p.m., Delmarva Power reported more than 37,000 customers were without power, with the largest outages reported in the Brookside, Ogletown, and Hockessin areas, but Brandywine Hundred and other places were also in the dark.
At 10 p.m., 21,748 customers in New Castle County were still awaiting power restoration, with another 8,296 out in Cecil County.
Delmarva Power did not have power restoration estimates for most of the major areas, with some of the downed power lines falling on and between backyards, it could be an extensive exercise to get power restored in some areas.
According to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, over 1.25 inches of rain fell throughout most areas above the Canal, with a pocket of 1.93 inches falling near Seaford.
A tornado watch was in effect for Delaware, and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued ahead of the line, that did spawn several tornado warnings in Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania throughout the day, with the alerts saying 70 m.p.h. winds were possible.
The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey handles any potential investigations for tornados or straight-line wind damage in Delaware.
The storms forced the postponement of Monday's Phillies game and Union soccer match. Both will be played Tuesday. An outdoor concert at Rockford Park in Wilmington was also cancelled.