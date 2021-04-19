An 8-year old Seaford girl, whose Make-A-Wish experience has been delayed for a year by COVID, will be spending her next birthday at a campground on the Delmarva Peninsula.
Clover, flanked by her parents Bronwyn and Timothy Hall, was a shy center of attention at an event held on Monday, April 19, 2021, in her honor at A.I. duPont Children's Hospital.
Clover has been treated for a congenital heart condition since she was in Bronwyn's womb.
Bronwyn said now, Clover will turn 9 while at Cherrystone campground in Virginia.
"It's got a pool, mini-golf, so it's going to be really exciting," said Hall. "Lots of nature trails, all of that."
Dr. 'Butch' Uejima, Chief Medical Officer at A. I., said treating a young patient's illness is just part of the equation.
"Like in Clover's case it's not just good enough for us to take care of her heart," said Dr. Uejima. "We need to make that sure she's getting enough social interaction, schooling, all those things that go along with life."
Make-A-Wish has continued, when possible, to provide experiences for children during the pandemic.
According to Uejima, Make-A-Wish has granted over 7-thousand wishes in the region which he said has a huge impact on the community including Nemours.