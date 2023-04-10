National Community Development Week has been going on since 1986, but much has changed - and keeping communities together has taken flexibility and determination.
The Delaware State Housing Authority hosted an event Monday to recognize programs that have been successful and the various entities that have helped to make them work. It took place at The Flats on the west edge of Wilmington, where new construction is still sprouting up and affordable units are already rented even before they're finished.
(speaking in the video: U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.; HUD Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles; State Sen, Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, Bear; Woodlawn Trustees President and CEO Rich Przywara; The Flats resident Rebecca Macy)
"Folks that are going to be living here or are living here have never heard of a bunch of these federal programs. But they're good and they work," Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said.
According to U.S. Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator Matthew Heckles, HUD has allocated more than $7-million in Community Development Block Grant funds and $5-million in HOME Funds to Delaware.
Representative Kendra Johnson (D-Bear) and Senator Bryan Townsend (D-Newark, Bear) presented resolutions in support of Community Development Week. Each heads or co-leads the housing-related committees in their respective chambers.
"We're not going to rest until more Delawareans are able to rest their heads, their minds and their hearts in a safe place in a way that so many people take for granted - but none of us should," Townsend said.
Woodlawn Trustees has been a driving force behind creation of The Flats. President and CEO Rich Przywara pointed out that its residents play a role in the lives of many Delawareans.
They work at ChristianaCare. They work in our schools. They work in the local businesses. They purchase all of the normal goods a family needs and are a spark plug in our economy," Przywara said. He added hundreds of people have been put to work during the various stages of design and construction.
Rebecca Macy has been a resident at The Flats for about a year-and-a-half. She described how here life took a downward spiral after a serious car accident, but feels fortunate to have found a home at The Flats.
"I don't have to worry about not making the rent and getting kicked out. This is wonderful."