Mr. Wizard's Car Wash on Route 202 in Concord Township, Pennsylvania, was heavily damaged in a pre-dawn fire on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Concordville fire officials said they were alerted to the fire around 5:15 a.m., and found heavy smoke in the attic and roof line.
Firefighters also faced a challenge with solar panels on the roof. A center portion of the roof eventually collapsed.
About forty firefighters from seven area companies including Talleyville Fire Company from New Castle County were at the scene.
Firefighters were on location for about four hours.
No injuries were reported.
Route 202 traffic was shut down in both directions creating significant traffic delays through Concord Township.
PennDOT responded to the scene with salt to keep water runoff from freezing.
The cause is under investigation.