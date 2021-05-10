New crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signals have been installed at the intersection of Newport Gap Pike and Millcreek and Hercules roads through a grassroots effort spearheaded by Millcreek Neighbors for Safer Pathways.
Jennette Fennimore, who has lived in the Westminster community for sixteen years, says neighbors have talked about improved pedestrian safety in the area for quite awhile, but an accident in the summer of 2019 added urgency to the situation.
"We came together as a coalition two years ago spurred by the death of a woman who was killed at the intersection of Faulkland Road and Newport Gap Pike," said Fennimore.
23-year old Allie R. Zambito of New Jersey woman died after getting hit by a van while trying to cross Newport Gap Pike in a construction zone on June 21, 2019.
State Representative Kimberly Williams (D - 19th) said the effort to get the crosswalks in place is an excellent example of collaboration between government and residents.
"Constituents from different neighborhoods working together to bring an idea forward that is just absolutely amazing," said Williams. "It's a great way of government working with the people they represent."
Williams said increased development in the area led to the need for a safe crossing of what is a major truck route.
"What is good for the community but also continues to let businesses use our roadways, so it's that fine balance."