Conrad sisters Julie and Stefanie Kulesza each scored 17 points as the Red Wolves earned their fourth straight trip to the Bob Carpenter Center with a 59-24 DIAA Girls Basketball Quarterfinal win over Archmere.
The 2018 DIAA Champions wasted no time Monday, scoring the game’s first eight points, including a pair of three-pointers and an assist from Julie Kulesza.
6’3” Ja’Nylah Whittlesey excited the “Wolf Pack” student reaction with a straight-on three-pointer, showcasing a part of her game she’s been working on a fourth-year starter for the Conrad program. She would end the game with 11 points.
Conrad led 19-9 after the opening quarter following a Stefanie Kulesza block, and then her three-pointer in the second quarter was part of a 11-1 frame that stretched the lead to 30-10, putting the game out of range.
Isabella Gioffre led the Auks with 7 points.
Conrad advanced to face No. 5 Saint Elizabeth, who ended No. 20 Caravel’s string of upsets in another quarterfinal Wednesday. They will play in the second semifinal (8 p.m. estimated start) following No. 2 Cape Henlopen and No. 3 Sanford that tip off at 6:30 p.m. Both games can be heard on AM1150/101.7FM WDEL.
2020 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Conrad 59, No. 9 Archmere 24
No. 2 Cape Henlopen 56, No. 10 Tatnall 21
No. 3 Sanford 74, No. 6 Padua 46
No. 5 Saint Elizabeth 75, No. 20 Caravel 50
2020 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, March 9, 2020 - At Bob Carpenter Center (WDEL)
No. 2 Cape Henlopen vs. No. 3 Sanford - 6:30
No. 1 Conrad vs. No. 5 Saint Elizabeth - to follow