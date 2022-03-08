U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D - DE) on Monday, March 7, 2022, introduced legislation to reauthorize the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act, which was originally approved in 2016.
Standing on the viewing platform at the Augustine Wildlife Area Ashton Tract, overlooking the Thousand Acre Marsh, Carper and a host of environmental advocates celebrated the Conservation Act's success.
Collin O'Mara, CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said the investment in the Delaware River Basin is an amazing success story.
"In the five years of its existence, almost eighty million dollars are going to be invested in this watershed leveraged several times over," said O'Mara.
The Delaware River Basin's impacts are felt far and wide.
"Provides 13.3 million people with their clean drinking water," said Kelly Knutson, Director of the Coalition for the Delaware River Watershed. "Its streams and tributaries go through fifteen national parks and historic sites.
"Tons of outdoor recreational opportunities whether that's trout fishing in the upper Delaware to the migrating shore birds here in the Delaware Bay," said Knutson.
Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin said maintaining the basin is important for the wildlife which calls it home, and for the public who visit.
"The more we can get people out enjoying these areas, the more they understand and the more they are willing to step up and really protect our environment," said Garvin. "With the challenges of climate change it's going to be more and more important."
The Delaware River Basin is an economic engine which also needs to be managed and maintained.
"The Delaware Basin is pretty remarkable in terms of the economic impact and the number of jobs it supports," said O'Mara. "These restoration projects also help reduce flooding all over the region.
"The goal is really to try to address some of the long standing flooding needs, the impact on Route 9 in particular, all the way from New Castle and Delaware City all the way down to the Bay Shore."