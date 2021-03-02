What used to take days now takes weeks to come by mail, delaying life-saving medications, passports for travel, birthday cards, and bills and their subsequent payments, affecting thousands of Delawareans.
Since April, U.S. Senator Chris Coons said he's heard from nearly 5,000 Delawareans about the delays and how it's ruining lives and livelihoods.
He shared countless horror stories on the Senate floor Monday, March 1, 2021.
"Gloria Lester, down in Lewes in Sussex County, said mail that previously took just three to four days is now taking her four to six weeks," he said. "Her bills are due before she even gets the statement, and her husband's VA medication took a month to arrive from the date it was mailed."
"Richard...of Selbyville, a gentleman with real an significant heart issues that require him to be on medication was down to his very last pill on January 25th, after calling and calling and calling, it turns out his medication had been sitting in the Wilmington post office for three weeks," recounted Coons.
He also shared a portion of a letter from egg farmer Troy Trebs, who owns Whimsical Farms in Glasgow.
"'The post office has been shipping day-old chicks to farms like mine,' Trebs wrote, 'for over 100 years. Today, all 20 baby hens arrived cold and lifeless. I cried as I opened the box; the postal service supervisor cried.'"
"No farmer should ever have to open a box of dead chicks; no constituent should have to hand-deliver a letter to their senator; our veterans shouldn't be going without life-saving medication," said Coons.
He highlighted these stories to stress his concerns with Postmaster Louis DeJoy's plans to get the postal service back on-track.
"Postmaster DeJoy appeared before members of the House last week and apologized for the slow mail delivery, and said he has a forthcoming plan which I'm concerned includes further cuts to delivery service," said Coons. "My understanding is that DeJoy's plans for the future of the postal service include higher prices and slower delivery."
Coons said he and other lawmakers have reached out to DeJoy on five separate occasions between August and February, expressing his constituents' concerns and demanding transparency and the restoration of mail sorting machines.
"Restore on-time delivery and stop the harmful systemwide changes that have caused unacceptable mail delays," Coons urged.
He called on the U.S. Senate swiftly confirm President Biden's nominees to the Postal Board of Governors, who could replace DeJoy. Biden, alone, cannot replace DeJoy.
“Delawareans are tired and our Postal Service workers are tired, too, of the constraints placed on them. How will we solve this problem? In my view, we need to confirm as quickly as possible President Biden's nominees to the Postal Board of Governors: Ron Stroman, Amber McReynolds, and Anton Hajjar – all folks who have deep experience in the postal system. They can get us back on track,” said Coons. "Our letter carriers and our customers shouldn't suffer because of toxic leadership at the highest levels of our postal service."