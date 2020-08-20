During a visit to the United States Postal Service Mail Processing and Distribution Center in New Castle, U.S. Senator Chris Coons discovered Wednesday dismantled mail processing machinery left outside in the rain since the previous weekend.
"Right behind me is a sophisticated barcode sorter; this is the sort of automated mail handling equipment that U.S. Post Master General Louis DeJoy has had removed," Coons said Thursday. "This was just removed from this facility Sunday night (August 16, 2020) and put outside, so it's been here for days in the rain. I think it's important that the postmaster general has said he is going to put the brakes on any further changes to service delivery standards to the equipment or handling of mail, but this is physical proof that reversing those changes is going to be expensive and difficult because this equipment isn't serviceable again."
Coons, ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government--which has jurisdiction over the U.S. Postal Service--made the impromptu surprise visit after several frontline USPS employees informed Coons of what he called "shenanigans" at the Quigley Boulevard facility amid allegations the postmaster general is purposely sabotaging his own agency to suppress voters in aid of President Donald Trump.
One USPS employee, who asked to remain anonymous, fearing retribution, told the senator that functioning machines were dismantled and set out in the rain as trash. He said the Postal Service is being "destroyed from the inside out."
"I'm going to demand in the United States Senate that we get a firm and written commitment from the postmaster general that he will reverse the changes he's made to the delivery standards for our mail," Coons said. "Two-thousand Delawareans have reached out to me to express their concerns about late delivery of medications, late delivery of Social Security checks, and late delivery of mail. The mail isn't a business; it's a treasured service and a critical part of our nation, and with an election coming up soon, this fall, we cannot afford to put at risk the delivery of every mail-in ballot."