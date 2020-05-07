Members of New Castle County's EMS Division were among those getting tests for COVID-19 at a mobile testing clinic held Thursday, May 7, 2020 in a parking garage on the grounds of A.I. duPont Children's Hospital.
For paramedics who are used to administering medical procedures, it was their turn to have oral swabs taken for the viral tests to determine if they have the coronavirus.
Anti-body tests were administered last week.
Medic Corporal Michael Pietruczenia thinks it's great.
"We see so many sick patients day in and day out it's good for us to know if we have it not only so we can protect ourselves and our families but also we don't want to spread it to the public," he said.
"If somebody has it and we encounter another ten patients that day that's more potential transmissions."
He adds that getting tested supports the safety protocols they have in place.
"Knowing we don't have it means the PPE precautions we're taking are working. We're doing the right thing."
Dr. Mary Lee, Nemours Physician in Chief for Delaware Valley Operations, agrees that testing is critical for front line responders, especially since people with COVID-19 can be asymptomatic yet still spread the virus.
"In order to ensure that we don't have first responders and healthcare workers on the job who are actively infected, even though they are asymptomatic, this is one of the measures that is helpful to achieve that," said Dr. Lee.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer had previously said the county was one of the first jurisdictions in the country to offer the testing to its entire paramedic unit.
The county plans on using CARES Act federal funds to reimburse the cost of the testing.
Officials say turnaround time for test results is just one day and anyone found to have the virus will go immediately into required 14-day quarantine.