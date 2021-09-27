A man was taken to the hospital after his car slammed into a guy-wire and cracked a utility pole in front of the Concord Mall Monday night.
The crash took place just after 7 p.m., when a car travelling north on Route 202 approached the south entrance to the Concord Mall.
The vehicle hit the front of a vehicle that was trying to exit the mall, and spun until it smashed the bottom of the guy-wire at the north side of the intersection.
That impact cracked the top of the utility pole, forcing it to lean at a 45-degree angle above the vehicle.
Emergency responders waited for Delmarva Power to ensure the pole or wires would not fall, before extracting the driver, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
Power briefly flickered for several blocks around the crash scene, and was out for businesses south of the Mall on 202 for several hours, including the neighboring Doubletree Hotel.
Traffic on 202 Northbound was stopped for about a half hour, before one lane was allowed to pass by to the left.
Delaware State Police are investigating, and Delmarva Power are working to replace the top of the pole and check for any other damage caused by the impact.