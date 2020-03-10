A prison system that more resembles a college campus than a jail cell is the focus of much worldwide attention.
Could such a model work in Delaware, or other states?
The deputy warden of Norway's Halden, described as the world's most humane maximum security prison, took part in a University of Delaware criminal justice panel hours after a visit to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.
"I think already Delaware is a bit ahead of many other states," Jan Stromnes said. "Already, great things are starting to happen in Delaware and based on the ambitions of the management I think you're really moving in the right direction."
Stromnes explained to the class of students and the panel that about 30 years ago Norway kept inmates locked in cells much of the day and guards functioned strictly as guards, without a stake in the outcome of an inmate's time behind bars. That changed under a reform program that balanced the main functions of incarceration: punishment and rehabilitation.
While the Norwegian model is very different from the correctional system in the United States, Delaware Correction Commissioner Claire DeMatteis said there are some ideas worth exploring.
One example: education of correctional officers.
"Delaware Department of Correction cadets go through a 13-week program. We have partnered with Delaware Tech and the University of Delaware so that our correctional officers can get college credits," DeMatteis said. She said the 13-week course counts as credit toward an associates degree.
"We're being innovative and recognizing the fact that education and training are key to being a good correctional officer," DeMatteis added.
The panel discussion also included University of Delaware Criminal Justice Professor Dr. Benjamin Fleury-Steiner, Dr. Sami Abdel-Salam of West Chester University and Delaware Bureau of Corrections Chairman Darryl Chambers.