The 13th Annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride paid a visit to Veterans Memorial Park at the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
The riders stopped in Delaware, on their way Arlington National Cemetery, to honor the family of Chief Petty Officer John Lowell, a 1983 William Penn graduate who died at the age of 30 from cancer while serving in the Navy.
Warren Williamson, Executive Director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers, said the annual event started in 2009 in Eugene, Oregon to honor families locally.
"We began to learn that there was a such a need for this so we created the memorial flame that you see here, and we set out every summer to cross the country on a different route to make these visits," said Williamson.
He said it's a mission of honor, love and sacrifice.
"But it's nothing compared to what the families go through," said Williamson. "So it's really important for all us as Americans to make sure that we remind our Gold Star Families that they are not forgotten."
Williamson presented a plaque to Lowell's family, including his mother Donna, who is Wilmington Chapter President of American Gold Star Mothers.
"I'm proud of my son and I'm glad a lot of people recognize it," said Lowell. "I'm proud of both my sons. The other son was in the motorcade today on his motorcycle."
Lowell says her son John was committed to the Navy and would have been a lifer.
"He was ambitious. He would have, like I said earlier, he would have made general by his 40s if he had his druthers," said Lowell.
Tribute to Fallen Soldiers has made over a thousand family visits since they started, including nearly 70 this summer.
Like John Lowell, Tribute to Fallen Soldiers honors not just those who died on the battlefield.
"I think we are the only organization across the country who honors self-inflicted, medical incidents, training incidents," said Williamson. "If you're a soldier and you're just driving to work and you get caught in a car accident and you pass from that, we will honor that service member too.
"They sign on that dotted line and they said 'I will protect you,' and we honor that."