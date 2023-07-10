Delaware's Congressional Delegation, and state leaders, joined with members of the Delaware National Guard for a ceremonial groundbreaking on Monday, July 10, 2023, for a new, state-of-the-art fuel cell hangar.
The $17.5 million hangar for the Delaware Air National Guard's (DANG) 166th Airlift Wing will replace a facility built during the Vietnam War.
The hangar was not intended for its current usage, and does not fully enclose a C-130 aircraft, requiring the plane's tail to be left outside the hangar bay.
"This facility will improve the safety, the health, and the welfare for all of these individuals who are tasked with keeping our planes in the air," said Major General Michael Berry, Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard.
"Environmental challenges, heat, cold, wind, rain, all impact productivity," said Berry, "and a new hangar will increase readiness resulting in strategic improvements here in Delaware and throughout all of our areas of operation."
Berry said the maintenance teams at the DANG have been able to keep the current facility functional.
"The adaptiveness and the professionalism of our maintenance teams have allowed the wing to meet mission requirements," said Berry. "Now we're giving them what they deserve."
Senator Chris Coons said the hangar is a key piece in the DANG landing a fleet of new aircraft.
"This will be the state of the art hangar that will be the decision maker, the game changer, in whether or not this wing gets the long awaited, and long deserved, C-130J model," said Coons.
Senator Tom Carper concurred.
"The construction of this hangar is a game changer, it is the game changer," said Carper.
The DANG currently operates a fleet of eight C-130H models.
Construction of the hangar is anticipated to be completed in January, 2025.