One person was hospitalized as the result of a noontime shooting in the Dunleith subdivision near New Castle on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
New Castle County police and paramedics rushed to the scene in the 400 block of Morehouse Drive off of Anderson Drive and found a 48-year old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was treated at the scene and taken to Christiana Hospital.
Police say the victim underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.
Detectives spent the early afternoon hours canvassing the neighborhood.