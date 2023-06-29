Delaware has rolled out a first-in-the-nation pilot program that could help reduce the heavy toll of opioid overdoses.
As of Thursday, nearly 200 people have died this year of suspected overdoses in Delaware, nearly halfway through 2023.
An emerging threat to users is xylazine, also known as tranq. It is mixed in with addictive drugs for the benefit of the dealers, but it can leave the user susceptible to horrible wounds and infection.
Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, who chairs the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium, announced a pilot program to distribute test strips that can test for fentanyl and xylazine at the same time.
(speaking in the video: SIVAD Diagnostics Medical Group LLC CEO and President Jermonica Boardley, Orlando Foreman of Network Connect, Dr. Sandra Gibney, Brandywine Counseling CEO Dr. Lynn Morrison)
"By providing quick and reliable results, these test strips offer a crucial tool for frontline responders, healthcare professionals and law enforcement agencies to reduce opioid-related overdoses by equipping them with the necessary tools to detect and prevent overdoses as part of the state's harm reduction program," SIVAD Diagnostics Medical Group LLC CEO and President Jermonica Boardley said. SIVAD, based in Bear, developed the testing strip.
“Typically, around a holiday we often see in an uptick in drug use and that can tragically lead to overdoses. This pilot comes at the right time and with the right interventions. With this new harm reduction product, people struggling with substance use disorder can now use one test at one time and know immediately how to protect themselves. We’re eager to get these tests on the ground and into the community,” Dr. Sandra Gibney of Gibney Mobile healthcare said.
Gibney will be working with partners such as Brandywine Counseling and Community Services in distribution, use and analysis of these new test strips.
"When someone is in throes of addiction, they don't have a lot of time. To be able to test one time for multiple substances is huge," Brandywine Counseling CEO Dr. Lynn Morrison said.
How it works, according to the Lieutenant Governor's Office:
HarmGuard FX, validated by a U.S.-based, FDA-registered testing lab, is the first harm reduction test strip to detect both fentanyl and xylazine in various substances including powders, pills, or residue from baggies or cookers. The primary purpose of the test is to reduce harm from these substances. Like existing fentanyl test strips, if a line appears, it signals safety. There are separate safety lines for fentanyl and xylazine. If no safety line appears, it indicates the presence of fentanyl or xylazine (or both), and users should avoid the substance.
The product also utilizes a QR code and AI-driven portal with geolocation to help people find local resources like counseling, emergency services and free naloxone distribution locations.
“Delaware is committed to responding to the opioid crisis with the urgency it demands. We know harm reduction strategies work, and this new test strip – conceptualized by Delaware’s own SIVAD Diagnostic Medical Group, LLC – is just another way we can protect residents from potential overdoses,” Hall-Long said. “This pilot program is the epitome of what Delaware does best – boots-on-the-ground outreach, homegrown innovation, and collaborative partnerships. I’m thrilled our state will be the first in the nation to distribute these groundbreaking test strips, and I’m thankful to SIVAD, Dr. Gibney, and Brandywine Counseling for their collaboration on this life-saving initiative.”
Test strip available and additional resources:
Test Strip Locations and Outreach with Brandywine Counseling and Community Services
Lancaster Avenue Treatment Center, 2713 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
Milford Treatment Center, 769 E. Masten Circle, Suite 113/115, Milford, DE 19963
Georgetown Treatment Center, 10 N. Railroad Ave., Georgetown, DE 19947
Phone number for more information: 302-358-6962
Additional test strips for on-the-ground outreach through the Syringe Services Program and Dr. Sandra Gibney
Resources
- To connect with the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium and the Lt. Governor’s Office, email alexia.wolf@delaware.gov or visit the Lt. Governor’s website.
- If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction in Delaware, call the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) 24/7 Crisis Hotline to be connected to treatment and recovery options.
- In New Castle County, call 1-800-652-2929. Or, in Kent and Sussex counties, call 1-800-345-6785.
- For free 24/7 counseling, coaching, and support, as well as links to mental health, addiction, and crisis services, call the Delaware Hope Line at 1-833-9-HOPEDE.
- To search online for treatment and recovery services in Delaware or nearby states, visit HelpIsHereDE.com
Orlando Foreman of Claymont is a former drug user and now, with Network Connect, trains people in the use of Narcan, the overdose-reversing medication. Narcan, however, is not effective against xylazine. But, he is hopeful about this program.
"When you can save a life... that's all that matters."