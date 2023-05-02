The Delaware court system is hoping that hundreds of people who are the subject of a warrant or a capias, or who may not have paid a court-arranged fine or financial obligation, to come in and get things settled at a one-day "safe surrender" event.
Otherwise, they risk arrest if they are pulled over for running a stop sign or other minor traffic offense. Uncertainty or fear of jail time may be discouraging thousands of people from taking care of these matters and moving on with their lives.
Court personnel and State Senator Darius Brown, D-Wilmington, provided details about the May 12th "Safe Surrender" program Monday.
(speaking in the video: Justice of the Peace Court Operations Manager Roger Roof, State Sen. Darius Brown)
According to Justice of the Peace Court Operations Manager Roger Roof, the first step is to get people through the door.
"We're going to triage their case, find out what courts they have capiases or issues out of, and we'll send them to the floor for that court. They're going to go in and see a judge and the judge will make the decision and then the clerks will process paperwork, then send them on their way," Roof said.
The great majority of people who come in the front door will leave through the front door. A person wanted for violent crime will be subject to arrest, and while this is not an amnesty program it generally involves less serious offenses.
"We want to ensure that for them, being able to come on Friday May 12th, they're able to resolve those things and won't have to look over their shoulder, can satisfy those debts and they can move on with their lives," Brown said.
More than a dozen judges and courtrooms will be reserved for "safe surrender" cases Friday May 12th at the Leonard L. Williams Justice Center between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Service providers, houses of worship and community organizations will also be on hand at the courthouse plaza that day.
“The last time Delaware did an event like this, I met a man who had not had a license for 25 years due to an outstanding failure to appear capias,” Justice of the Peace Court Chief Magistrate Alan Davis said. “He lived that long with this issue hanging over his head. When I asked why he didn’t just come in to try to fix the issue, he said he was afraid he would go to jail. Events like this are intended to show the public that sometimes a court is just a place to go take care of business. Judges don’t spend their time looking for reasons to put the hammer down on someone before them; they are looking for solutions. Safe surrender events like these give people a chance to reclaim a small part of their lives and give judges and the rest of the criminal justice system partners a chance to show that they really are interested in solutions and justice.”