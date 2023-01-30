Navigating early childhood care and education is not a new challenge, but it's grown more complicated in the past three years. Delaware, however, is moving forward with a coordinated approach to meet demand and improve access by making key investments.
"Early learning is a top priority the state must invest in," Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long said Monday at the Latin American Community Center in Wilmington, where the Early Childhood Advisory Committee's final report was released. It came days after Governor John Carney presented a Fiscal Year 2024 budget that included substantial support of early childhood programs.
The cost of child care was described as "astronomical" by State Senator Kyle Evans Gay, D- Brandywine Hundred -- "in some cases more than the cost of college and in many cases surpassing the cost of rent or a mortgage payment."
The North Carolina-based Hunt Institute has been working with the committee. According to its Senior Director of Early Learning Dan Wuori, action steps are grouped around four overarching priorities: alignment of early childhood governance systems, expanding access, prioritizing the use of state, federal and private resources and supporting the early childhood work force.
"Every one of these steps is an action that meaningfully advances Delaware toward the recommendations of the committee and toward becoming a fantastic place - maybe the best in the nation - for young children, for their families and for the service providers that support them," Wuori said.
"We literally, from birth to five, have 1,825 days where 90% of brain development occurs," Hall Long said. "If we want children coming to school and kindergarten ready, we have to invest early. It lays a roadmap for a lifetime of success."
“This report maps the change that is possible as we move to a new stage of action in Delaware’s early childhood landscape. Our early childhood professionals are essential to families who need reliable, affordable childcare and support. Our children need to experience nurturing interactions in environments free from toxic stress to positively impact their development and well-being. Our system must respond to what we know. We need to be the village that our children and families deserve,” Delaware Department of Education Associate Secretary of Early Childhood Support Caitlin Gleason said.
“The Latin American Community Center is excited about the release of the Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee’s Report today,” LACC Director of Facilities and Early Childhood Services Karen Hartz said. “The LACC has been focused on providing comprehensive early childhood education services for many years. We look forward to hearing the state’s plans to bring comprehensive services to more of Delaware’s children and families.”