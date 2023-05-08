New steps are being taken legislatively and in the state's proposed budget to get lead out of homes in Delaware - and, most importantly, to keep it out of children.
More than half of Delaware's homes were built before lead-based paint was banned for residential use in 1978. Rental properties are among those most affected.
Speaking at A.I. duPont Hospital for Children, State Senator Sarah McBride, D- Claymont / Wilmington announced introduction of legislation (Senate Bill 9) that would create the Delaware Lead Paint Program in the Department of Health and Social Services. Additionally, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick updated the state's efforts to take a "filtration first" approach in testing school drinking water for lead and making sure water is safe to drink.
McBride explained that "the bill will lower the blood screening threshold for a Public Health case investigation and then tie it to CDC recommendations should that actual threshold decrease. Families will not only be notified when their children are found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood, but this new fund will allow the state to step in to fund these high-need paint remediation projects, while also covering the cost of temporary housing until the lead-based paint has been removed from their homes."
There would also be incentives to encourage landlords to voluntarily undertake lead paint screenings and remediation on their own. Under the legislation, owners of rental homes would be prohibited from increasing rents for three years after their property has undergone a state-funded remediation, if the state has to step in.
"We're just really excited to take a giant step forward for the health of Delaware's Children," Health and Social Services Secretary Molly Magarik said. She added that Governor John Carney's recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget also devotes additional resources to lead abatement.
Delaware now tests about 12,000 each year under age six for elevated levels of lead in their blood as a prerequisite for their enrollment in childcare, nursery school or kindergarten. Over the last ten years, more than 4% of children tested have had elevated blood-lead levels.
This is a critical time, when a child's brain has already developed in those early years up to age six.
"Sadly, their bodies' ability to take in lead when exposed is just so much higher than it is for adults," Magarik said. Nemours medical professionals Monday also detailed the continuing problem of lead exposure in young people.
"Although lead paint was banned in 1978, the lingering detrimental and dangerous health impacts from exposure are still, very much a reality, especially in homes and other rental properties that haven’t been renovated.” Representative Larry Lambert, D-Claymont, said regarding SB9, which he is sponsoring in the House. “This bill provides the dedicated direction and funding allocation to ensure we’re on track to eradicate the removal of lead-based paint in homes across the state.”