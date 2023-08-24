The seizure of an animal due to abuse, neglect or cruelty can become a complicated, drawn-out case that lengthens the animal's stay in a shelter.
Now, in Delaware, it doesn't have to be that way.
(speaking in the video: State Sen. Nicole Poore, Tanner Polce of BVSPCA)
Governor John Carney Thursday signed into law Senate Bill 109 at the Brandywine Valley SPCA Copeland Center for Animal Welfare in the New Castle area. Many animals that are taken as part of investigations end up there.
Even if the owner was found not guilty after an investigation, there was a 30-day period for reclaiming the animal or releasing it for adoption. Under the bill sponsored by State Senator Nicole Poore, D-New Castle, that period is shortened to 15 days.
"It's less traumatic on our furry friends and more importantly, it also lowers the fees of an animal being in the shelter for too long," Poore said. "This just gives us an opportunity to get them out to their forever home."
"It essentially means that animals who are participatory or a victim of animal cruelty are able to find their forever home exponentially quicker," BVSPCA Chief Advancement Officer Tanner Polce added. BVSPCA played a lead role in supporting the change in the law.
“This important legislation goes to the core work we do every single day as Delaware’s only open-intake shelter for pets in need, including animal victims of abuse, neglect and cruelty,” BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb said. “Shortening time in a shelter environment will positively impact the animal's overall health, mental health, and likelihood of success in adoption. The fewest amount of days in the shelter, the better.”