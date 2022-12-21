In the middle of the week of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, Governor John Carney has signed a proclamation to shine a light on a dark topic: antisemitism.
(Speaking in the video: Governor John Carney, Rabbi Michael Beals of Congregation Beth Shalom)
"We've seen too much of this of late," Carney said Wednesday, referring to the spread of antisemitism. Carney also said there were too many "public and elected officials and celebrities" who in the minds of some "make it okay to spread such hate."
"Today, antisemitism is at an all-time high and Jew hatred is resurfacing worldwide," American Jewish Committee regional director Marcia Bronstein said. She cited the AJC's report on American antisemitism which found that 90% of American Jews believe that antisemitism is a serious problem in the United States.
According to Rabbi Michael Beals of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington, antisemitism is "oldest social disease of civilization. It goes back 3,200 years to Egypt where our ancestors, through no fault of their own, were enslaved by Pharoah for 400 years."
"When antisemitism rears its ugly head, it tells you that the values and norms of your democracy are under threat," Rabbi Beals added.
Rabbi Beals also said he is a very positive person who believes in meeting hate with love, and the best way to deal with antisemitism is with education and sharing. He said Congregation Beth Emeth's January 13th evening with Joshua Nelson, the "Prince of Kosher Gospel" is one example. The public is invited.
"We don't have to lecture people and beat them over the head and even lecture them about the Holocaust. I just think we need to humanize everybody so that you imagine a real person before you open up your mouth and say something hateful," Rabbi Beals said.