Imagine being in an unfamiliar environment - would you be able to get out quickly? If a disaster threatens at home, would you know where to grab essential items such as medications?
Now, imagine being blind or visually impaired in that scenario.
The Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired, BlindSight Delaware and New Castle County recently held an awareness program at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, taking into consideration the special challenges that face the visually impaired.
"Unless you're familiar with a space, you're not really sure with where the exits are depending on your level of vision. You're not sure how to get out," Delaware Division for the Visually Impaired Deputy Director Jamie Towns said. "You're not sure what the layout is even once you get outside. It's not easy for you to pick up a go-bag and grab it unless you know exactly where it is."
"Basically all the things we take for granted on a regular basis, you can kind of think about it as closing your eyes and trying to get out of this building right now - what it would be like," Towns added.
The seminar, which the Division hopes to replicate in other parts of the state, brought together emergency planners and specialists in adaptive technology. It also highlighted existing programs such as Smart 911, Senior Roll Call and the Vial of Life Service, which helps emergency personnel quickly get access to critical medical information.
"When you are in an emergency situation, be it fire, or a disaster of any sort, visually impaired people and seniors are disoriented," BlindSight Delaware Peer Support Manager Patti Addison said. "If they don't have all the ducks in order so to speak, it is not a good day."
While all of the technology and services are impressive, according to New Castle Executive Matt Meyer they don't amount to much without the right people behind them.
"We're very fortunate with our Division for the Visually Impaired, with BlindSight Delaware, other individuals and organizations who really work hard to make sure the right technologies are selected and get to the right people to help out," Meyer said.
"Safety is the most important thing for us as a blind and visually impaired person, but also hearing impaired or any disabilities as well," Addison, who is visually impaired, said.
Information was provided in accessible formats such as large-print, Braille and through audio.