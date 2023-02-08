Delaware is again observing Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month during February, and troubling trends are highlighted at the middle- and elementary school levels.
(speaking in the video: Del. Family Court Chief Judge Michael Newell; Del. Domestic Violence Coordinating Council Executive Director Angela Seguin; Del. Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Sue Ryan)
Delaware Family Court Judge Michael Newell Wednesday cited figures from the Department of Education regarding incidents of teen dating violence and sexual violence. Two years ago, 41% percent of such incidents involved reports from elementary schools and middle schools. One year later, the DoE report indicated that 74% of such incidents were in those lower grade levels.
Judge Newell said schools are working on steps to not only responding to teen dating violence, but developing curriculum.
"These curricula proactively teach what healthy relationships look like, what respect and equality and shared power and body autonomy are, what love looks like," Delaware Domestic Violence Coordinating Council Executive Director Angela Seguin said. "They teach about healthy boundaries, assertiveness skills, refusal skills, personal values and goal-setting, safety and where to go if help is needed."
According to Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Sue Ryan, teen dating violence is an issue that can have wide-ranging, long-lasting adverse impact.
"It can lead to poor school performance, depression, physical injuries, uses of substances, and it can also carry forward into adult relationships as well," Ryan said.
Participants in the signing event with Governor John Carney want it to be stressed: show by example and by education to young people what constitutes a healthy relationship.