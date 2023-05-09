Many Delaware small businesses have learned to roll with the punches to survive, and in many cases they prosper.
A company with a 5,000-square-foot warehouse in Wilmington is among those that are getting special recognition.
Delivery trucks constantly come and go from Argentek, which carries out orders for deliveries of consumer electronics to about 70 countries. The company employs about 15 people, some of whom work at the warehouse. Others work remotely.
Argentek was founded by Andy Molanes about 13 years ago.
"One of the recent challenges is the war in Ukraine, which has actually made part of our territory - which is Europe - a little bit harder to sell to," Molanes said. That is due to fluctuating exchange rates.
However, Argentek has growth plans and is hiring.
Tuesday, Argentek was presented with the Small Business Administration Delaware Exporter of the Year as part of National Small Business Week (which was the first week of May).
According to SBA Delaware Region Director Michelle Harris, developing export markets is crucial to the success of many small businesses.
"One of the things that we are focusing on here with the district is to make sure that all small businesses understand what exporting is and how to tap into exporting," Harris said.
Molanes, meanwhile, shares the honor with the Argentek team.
"Our goal is to distribute the world's most innovative technology and we'd like to make sure that's accessible to everybody. Hard work is at the core of what we do. I think we'd be nowhere if we didn't make that our mantra," Molanes said.
Small Business Week has been recognized annually for 60 years. Other honors presented in 2023 by the SBA Delaware region:
SBA’s 2023 Delaware Small Business Award winners are:
Small Business People of the Year: Jonathan and Monika Urquhart, Andreas Janke, Bavarian Bakery & Deli, Dover, Del.
Federal Government Sub-Contractor of the Year (SBA Delaware and SBA Mid-Atlantic Region): TWS Environmental, Jose Suarez (owner), Wilmington, Del.
Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year: NorthNode Group Counseling, Antonya Jordan (owner), Dover, Del.
Rural Small Business of the Year: Brimming Horn Meadery, Jon Talkington, Robert Walker Jr. (owners), Milton, Del.
Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year: Fly High Cheer and Tumble, Andrea Caswell (owner), Camden, Del.
Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year: Heirloom Restaurant, Meghan Lee (owner), Lewes, Del.
Frank J. Masley Champion Award: LaPlaza Delaware, Georgetown, Del.
Lifetime Achievement Award: James Provo, SBA Delaware Economic Development Specialist (Retired)
LENDING AWARDS
Top Delaware SBA 7(a) Program Lender by Number of Loans: M & T Bank
Top Delaware SBA 7(a) Program Lender by Dollars Financed: M & T Bank
Runner-Up Delaware SBA 7(a) Program Lender by Number of Loans: TD Bank
Runner-Up Delaware SBA 7(a) Program Lender by Dollars Financed: Fulton Bank
Top 504 Lender: Delaware Community Development Corporation (DCDC)