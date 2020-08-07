You won't be able to see this 12-year-old Delawarean on the big screen--not yet, anyway--but you'll be able to hear him thanks to his role in an upcoming release.
"I have done voice-over for a Ukrainian film, and that only aired in the Ukraine. I was the English dub for someone in that," Lynden Prosser said. "This is my first, I would say like, bigger project."
Prosser will be the English voice for the character Umi in Children of the Sea, a Japanese animated adaptation, or anime, of a Japanese comic, or manga. Prosser said this approach to breaking into showbiz covers a lot of his interest.
"I prefer voice acting. I totally love regular acting and it's really fun, but I like voice acting because you can really step into someone else's shoes," he said. "I also love like graphic design and anime, and animations like cartoons and all that, so I think that's really cool to see the entire production come together."
Umi is one of two brothers raised by manatee-like creatures called dugongs, and they befriend a young girl while a mysterious event takes place with sealife around the world.
Prosser said he's had the acting bug "since I was a kid," and knew he wanted to be involved on the screen somehow.
"I feel like ever since I was a kid, when I would watch TV I would see people acting and doing voiceovers and I would watch cartoons and I was like, 'Oh, that's so cool, like, how they do that,'" he said. "It was kind of just something that I just liked the idea of it, and then I asked my mom and I was like, 'Is there any way like we could, I don't know, like pursue it?' And then we went to New York, we found an agent we've been going ever since."
He dubbed his parts just before the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, spending a day in New York recording his lines under the guidance of the director and producers from movie.
"It was a few weeks, I would say, before this whole coronavirus, and we went up with my mom, my cousin, and my aunt, up to New York, and we went into a studio booth and we spent about eight hours recording," he said. "The director was from California, so she Skyped in while we were there, and there were producers in the studio helping us."
The pandemic has made it a little difficult to keep up the momentum as available parts have dried up and become scarce, but Prosser is excited about his work and can't wait to see it shared with the world.
"Obviously, due to quarantine, we're definitely getting a lot of auditions that we do at home, but there have not been many New York auditions, which I understand," Prosser said. "So no, not at the moment, there's nothing lined up, other than this, but we are very excited for this to come out."
He's not going to let COVID-19 diminish his ambitions, though. He's just a regular guy who will hang with his friends and, as he gets older, keep chasing his dreams.
"A lot of my friends, they kind of don't understand what I'm doing but they definitely support me and they're like, 'If you want to do that, it's totally cool,'" he said. "I have a lot of friends that play hockey or basketball, and I play those things, but acting is definitely something that I would like to pursue going into the future, and going into adulthood."
You can catch Prosser at the Movies at Midway in the English-dubbed version of Children of the Sea starting August 14, 2020, through August 20. Shows run twice a day at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so if you want to go, act fast. The movie also gets a DVD release September 1, and will be available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more.