Delaware is going to top 400 positive cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 Friday, and it's going to nearly double its hospitalizations to almost 100.

"The situation in Delaware is getting worse as we expected it to," said Governor John Carney. "The number we look at most is hospitalizations, when you get right down to it. Hospitals providing critical care to those who need it--that number is going to be significantly higher."

And, while that growth was expected, Carney said we're not close to being out of the woods yet.

"We have a group of scientists and epidemiologists working on a graph that could predict when to expect a hospitalization surge to come," Carney said. "We expect, over the next two weeks, we will see a surge...Our message all along has been: Your actions affect your neighbor, and your neighbor's actions affect you...Flatten the curve."

A protracted event, and the longer it takes to get a handle on the growing number of cases, means the rippling side effects of the global pandemic will also continue. Those who are unemployed may remain unemployed for some time.

"We know this is going to be a long-term event for many Delawareans,"said Emergency Management Director AJ Schall, adding the state is looking for more federal funding to help extend and enhance assistance programs.

Schall said, because the state had been tracking the evolution of the virus in Delaware so closely, he's not currently concerned about the medical equipment available, though they're preparing for an even greater need with a surge still on the horizon.

"We hear a lot of people talking about the need for ventilators. Luckily, we do not need them yet, but we are preparing," Schall said. "We have procured some on the open market, we also received an introduction between Sen. [Chris] Coons and Bloom Energy about two weeks ago to see if they could retrofit and refurbish ventilators that we've had at the state for about a decade or so. And I'm happy to say, they've returned about 35 of those yesterday and we're expecting about another 60 to be refurbished in the next few days, and they will be on the shelves waiting to be distributed as needed."

Which would be important with Delaware's greatest increase in coronavirus cases possibly still up to two weeks away.

"We know in the next 10 to 14 days, we are going to see a spike, and that spike in positive cases is also going to mean an increase into the hospitals, an increase into intensive care, the need for ventilators, and so we are coordinating at multiple levels to make sure we prepare for that," Schall said. "The protective actions the governor has already enacted are hopefully going to make that a more manageable rate of increase. We still know people are going to get sick and they're going to be positive and they're going to go to the hospital, but if we keep that to a manageable level, we keep the stress off the hospitals."

Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said the state is currently at quadruple the number of cases from just a week prior.

"Our data are showing significant increases already. If you compare us to where we are about a week ago, it's about a quadrupling of all cases," she said. "It's not unexpected, but it certainly demonstrates we're seeing 'community spread' throughout our state."

She urged anyone displaying symptoms to stay home and away from other people. Don't go to work, or church, or into any area containing vulnerable populations.

Between the various labs conducting testing in Delaware, Rattay said close to 9,300 tests have been performed.

"Testing is not where we want it to be, but we're eagerly awaiting additional supplies both for hospitals and public heath, to do more testing. This testing has enabled us to have a better understanding of what's going on in our state."

We can only get through this is we do it together, the governor said.

"We're all in this together, and we can get through it if everybody follows the rules, the guidance, that we've made available, and follows the orders that I've issued through the State of Emergency declaration."