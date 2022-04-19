The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is relaunching its DMV On the Go program.
The first of two reveals of the new On the Go trailer took place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at DART's headquarters at Maryland Avenue and Lower Beech Street in Wilmington.
DMV Director Jana Simpler said the program got underway in 2016 using a DART bus, but that program was interrupted by COVID.
"We used the time during the pandemic to outfit a new truck and trailer combo so we can bring our DMV services to the community," said Simpler.
The services offered by DMV On-the-Go are basically the same as at a DMV facility with just a couple of exceptions.
"We try to be out and about in the community where the public is so they don't have to come see us at a traditional brick and mortar building," said Simpler. "It just gives them the opportunity to complete typically pretty simple DMV transactions without having to come see us at our four locations.
"It's probably easier if I tell you what you can't do," said Simpler. "What you cannot do are uninsured motorist transactions, we cannot do obviously road skills testing, we cannot do inspections, but everything else we can do inside the DMV On-the-Go."
The second reveal will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Big Lots Plaza on Norman Eskridge Highway in Seaford.
To see future times and locations for DMV On-the-Go, check the trailer's calendar.