There's never been any question that Sheldon Francis killed an elderly couple visiting their son's gravesite at the Veterans' Cemetery in Bear on May 8, 2020, but the reason behind the murders was never revealed.
A final Use of Force Report issued by the Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, March 5, 2021, provides some clues into the suspect's mindset at the time of the shooting.
According to the DOJ report, Francis' family believed he had become paranoid about contracting the coronavirus, and had developed a 'doomsday-like' attitude toward the COVID-19 pandemic.
A family member reported after the shooting discovering a phone message from Francis' employer Amazon that there had been a couple of COVID exposures reported at the warehouse.
Francis shot and killed Paul and Lidia Marino of Elkton, Maryland, and then retreated into the woods between the cemetery and Brennan Estates where he had set up a makeshift tent.
It was from there that Francis then opened fire on police officers who had swarmed the area, pinning down some New Castle County police officers who were in the neighborhood.
The DOJ report concluded Francis fired an automatic weapon approximately 78 times, causing damage to some houses, but causing no further injuries.
About forty of those shots were directed towards a Delaware State Police armored vehicle operated by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), which had responded to the scene and started to drive into the woods between two houses.
SORT vehicle backs out of woods still taking fire at 1:02 mark
The driver of the armored vehicle told investigators the hail of bullets was like driving through a big rainstorm, only larger and louder.
Another trooper on board described the shots like "big, wet, snowballs" hitting the windshield.
The report suggested the shots at the windshield were 'stacked' in an effort to break through the bulletproof glass.
SORT members exited out of the back of the vehicle and began to engage the shooter.
The DOJ report indicates troopers fired about 70 rounds, including one which hit Francis in the head, killing him.
It was several hours after the firefight that police were able to confirm the suspect was dead.
Inside the tent, investigators found a pair of handguns, one of which was used to kill the Marinos.
The DOJ report summarized the use of deadly force by police was justified in bringing the incident to an end.