Delaware received its first shipment of novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccinations, state officials announced Monday.
According to Governor John Carney and Delaware Division of Public Health officials, the first part of an expected 8,775-dose shipment of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine--shown to be 90% effective--delivered to Bayhealth's Kent County location on December 14, 2020, made the First State one of the first states to receive the drug to combat the global pandemic
Bayhealth receives vaccine from Sean Dooley on Vimeo.
"The Pfizer vaccine’s arrival is the first step in a process of getting back to our pre-pandemic normal," said Carney. "We are all looking forward to that. The vaccine will provide our front-line health care workers with the protection they need while caring for Delawareans who have contracted the virus. The vaccine’s arrival does not mean we are in the clear. In fact, now more than ever, we need to step up our efforts to keep each other safe. That means wear a mask, wash your hands, and do not gather with your friends and family outside of your household. We know that’s hard, particularly at this time of year, but we are almost through this. We just need to stand firm in our resolve to beat the virus."
Delaware should receive the remainder of its doses on Wednesday, though a large winter storm anticipated to move through the area that same day may produce challenges along the I-95 corridor in the Northeast. Snow, ice, high winds, and blizzard conditions could snarl travel and lead to power outages, according to AccuWeather. Upon receipt, the DPH will schedule deliveries to the remainder of Delaware's healthcare systems.
"We know that our frontline health care workers have been putting themselves directly in harm’s way since March," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "We are encouraging all of them to get the vaccine when it is available. The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 40,000 Americans, including people of color, in three clinical trials. The side effects are considered minor. The vaccine is the best protection we can offer health care workers to keep them safe at a critical time in this pandemic."
Bayhealth said it planned to administer the doses to healthcare workers "who are at the highest risk of exposure," in line with the states plan to distribute the vaccine to those in the most danger of contracting the virus due to exposure.
The rest of the plan lays out as follows:
- Phase 1a: Health care personnel, emergency medical services agencies, and long-term care staff and residents will receive the vaccine first.
- Remainder of Phase 1: In early 2021, those who work in high-risk and critical infrastructure industries such as food processing, utilities, education, police and fire, those who work and live in congregate settings such as correctional facilities and homeless shelters, as well as those with certain underlying health conditions, and are aged 65 and older are likely to receive the vaccine.
- Phase 2: (March 2021) Those with more moderate risk for getting COVID-19 are eligible for receiving the vaccine. More details about specific groups in this phase will be provided as we get closer.
- Phase 3: (Spring/Summer 2021) The general public can expect to receive vaccines through their primary health care providers, health centers and pharmacies as the vaccine becomes more widely available.
The doses will be stored in specially designed freezers at one of Bayhealth's campuses, and Bayhealth officials said they'll begin administration within 24 hours. State officials noted the vaccine won't be mandated, but all state residents are encouraged to receive it when possible, especially healthcare workers.
The vaccine requires two doses spaced roughly three weeks apart. The me brand must be used for both doses.
"The day we have been waiting for has arrived and Bayhealth is ready," said Bayhealth President and CEO Terry M. Murphy, FACHE. "Throughout this pandemic, Bayhealth caregivers and staff have ensured our facilities are always safe, always open and always ready to care for anyone in need of our services. These vaccines will provide critical protection to our frontline workers whose lives are at risk every day due to COVID-19. I’m proud of how our team at Bayhealth has responded to this pandemic, especially as we take this first step to protect our entire community with the help of this vaccine in the months ahead."
Next, ChristianaCare President & CEO Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, said she anticipates their system will receive doses as well.
"This is a turning point that we have been waiting for. We still have many months ahead of us before we emerge from the pandemic, but the path forward is becoming clearer," Nevin said. "We have been preparing for a vaccine for months. We have 10 freezers ready now at Christiana Hospital for vaccine storage and expect to receive additional ones in the coming weeks. We are partnering closely with state and federal health agencies and will follow their guidance on safely administering the vaccine to our caregivers and our community."
Nevin echoed the scarcity of the vaccine in its initial stages and said access would gradually increase in the months that followed, focusing on direct patient care employees first, particularly those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. She did, however, seek to assuage fears people might have about the drug, recognizing the unique circumstances under which it was produced.
"We will not require anyone to get vaccinated, but we will encourage our caregivers to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others," Nevin said. "We recognize that the speed at which the vaccine has been approved has raised questions about its safety. Our experts have been following the data and the science throughout the approval process, and we are confident that the approved vaccine will be safe and effective. The Pfizer vaccine, which is the first that is expected to receive emergency use authorization, has already been tested with tens of thousands of people who volunteered for large-scale clinical trials."
The US Food and Drug Administration granted the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Emergency Use Authorization Friday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted the following day for its use on individuals 16 years of age and older. Children under 16 are not included in the vaccine rollout.
Women who are breastfeeding, individuals who have experienced allergic reactions to other vaccines and those who have compromised immune systems should discuss the benefits and risks of taking the vaccine with their medical provider before receiving it, CDC officials said. Potential side effects from the vaccine are similar to those experienced by people who receive the flu shot, which is typically 40% to 60% effective:
- soreness at the injection site
- fever
- headaches
- body aches that usually go away within 24 hours
There is no need to seek medical care unless symptoms worsen or linger. Pfizer reported no serious side effects from the vaccine, and there were no deaths directly linked to the vaccine itself. The FDA and CDC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 vaccine for safety and effectiveness and any long-term or rare side effects.