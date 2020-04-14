An update to the current status of Delaware amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic was provided by officials Tuesday, including details regarding the latest State of Emergency declaration amendment to adjust conditions for long-term health care providers.
Joining Governor John Carney on April 14, 2020, were again Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay and Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency AJ Schall. Carney went over the coronavirus landscape as it stood Tuesday afternoon, with 41 deaths and 1,761 positive cases, though highlighting there were 277 total recoveries as well.
"We started with a [patient projection] graph that we received from from FEMA," the governor said. "When working with our actual numbers over the last several weeks, the good news is we're seeing the number of hospitalizations--which is the number we track really carefully--has been consistently under our kind of conservative high estimate of 20%...the actual number for today is 11.6%. So considerably under that. And so we'll be thinking about in the future, adjusting that assumption to something less than 20%. Twenty percent came out of kind of the worst case scenario."
The state is looking good in terms of hospital beds available for COVID patients, which future tracking projects at an estimated 731 for the peak.
"That number is going to be smaller still, so we're happy that's tracking in a way that's manageable as we get down the road," he said. "Since the beginning of March, as we started and declared the state of emergency on March the 12th, and all the closures of restaurants and bars and beaches and parks and schools and then the quarantine for out-of state travelers, we're thinking that that's having an impact...in terms of flattening the curve."
Delaware on Monday joined a regional collaborative effort with surrounding states like New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and others, in the interest of sharing information and making informed decisions based on what others might be doing, and expanded on his views about how it would help the First State open back up.
"My main interest in joining this regional council was really two-fold," Carney said. "I thought it was a real opportunity to get access to the best thinking on measures you need to take as you start to turn the lights on in your economy going forward. What are the conditions...in terms of the health of the community before you can start doing that? What are those measures...so that you're able to allow more people to do more activities publicly and go back to work? We're not close to that now, but we want to start thinking about that as other states in our region are thinking about it. And then the second reason for doing that is some of the actions that we've taken in shutting down the economy here in Delaware has been based on the decisions of the governors around us...because what they do affects us...We do need to be acting and making decisions in concert with what's happening around us."
It's a main focus because, with the conditions of a regional shutdown in effect, the state is facing some financial dire straits.
"I mean we could lose a half-a-billion dollars in revenue because of the way the economy shut down," Carney said. "And that's $500 million on a $4.6 billion budget. That's a lot of money and states and local governments across the country are experiencing that same loss."
It's unclear whether parts of the federal stimulus can be used for states' impending budget woes.
In detailing Carney's latest amendment to his State of Emergency declaration, Rattay laid out the modifications to some of the rules long-term health care providers must now follow while engaging in their duties.
"We have seen, now, 130 staff and residents at Delaware long-term care facilities who are confirmed to have COVID-19. And because of these concerns, in the latest modification to the state of Emergency, you will see some updates related to long-term care residential home and personal health care agencies as well as the facilities that assist people with intellectual disabilities. Some of these updates will include things like home health agencies and personal assistance agencies will now be required to follow the same guidance that long-term care facilities must follow, for example, around PPE, and screening individuals...When you go into a home, you should ask those in the home if they are ill, we feel it's really important that all staff and all facilities are being trained on appropriate screening...[and] identification of COVID-19. What are the symptoms?...How do you designate isolation rooms for when you are concerned that someone has COVID-19 or when you're managing someone with COVID-19? And also, very importantly, personal protective equipment. So, all nursing facility staff and home health staff must complete this training that was sent out to them on the 10th of April, it must be completed by April 20, and we're also doing some additional mandatory training for medical directors of these facilities."
While he's unaware of any direct staffing shortages, the governor said the Delaware Psychiatric Center has struggled because of the nature of the patients there and the interactions they have with nurses and psychiatrists.
"We have isolated a unit out there of the COVID-positive patients, and so far, there's been some issues, questions about staffing, but so far we've been able to fill those shifts as far as we know," said Carney.
Part of the reason for these additional rules is asymptomatic individuals were found to be some of the biggest offenders bringing COVID-19 into facilities where the most vulnerable portions of the population were contained.
"This is a challenging virus for a number of reasons and, as we have learned, there's more asymptomatic spread than with most viruses. So in some of the situations, we have seen the virus come into facility from an asymptomatic staff member and, before we know, people have been exposed and that's a challenge to prevent. One of the changes that we're making now is any staff member, regardless of whether or not they provide direct care or not, will be wearing some kind of face covering."
Rattay said all staff must screened for COVID-19-related symptoms daily.
"Everyone wearing appropriate PPE at all times in the facilities is incredibly important. Also very importantly, when residents or staff begin to develop any symptoms, that testing must be expedited. It must take place as soon as possible so that people can be isolated if need be and appropriate precautions can take place."
The PPE supply-chain is stressed with several state orders still undelivered.
"We are by no means out of the woods and not concerned about PPE," said Delaware Emergency Management Director A.J. Schall.
Delaware is under a PPE conservation strategy with Rattay admitting it's not ideal.
"It can feel a little uncomfortable to staff to use PPE in a conservative way...which often entails reusing," she noted.
Rattay also spoke publicly about last Friday's change in reporting guidelines that now includes "probable" COVID-19 deaths in the state's death toll. She said once clusters of cases in any setting appear, it becomes "unnecessary" and "unhelpful" to test everybody.
"Because you know what you're dealing with, and so, there were some deaths that were clearly COVID-19 that weren't tested, and so now, as of last week, there was a category by the CDC for probably cases, and that's why you saw a change in how we reported that."